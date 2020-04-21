A Heartwarming Display Of Kindness Of Texans Helping Texans

SWBC Mortgage and The Breed Team, had money in their marketing budget for some planned advertisements and out of sensitivity to the current pandemic, they decided to redirect the money for a charitable cause. They teamed up with the Lamar Union Plaza’s Shake Shack and delivered 120 delicious meals to the doctors, nurses, staff and patients at Texas Oncology (Central Austin location at 6204 Balcones Drive).

We want to share how you or someone you know is spreading kindness and providing support during this crisis. Email us at Studio512@KXAN.com so we can share uplifting stories that spread joy throughout our community.

