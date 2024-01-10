Texas Farmers’ Market is here to help you start 2024 on a fresh and healthy foot! Texas Farmers’ Markets operate all year-round, rain or shine, so you can access freshly harvested, seasonal produce even in the winter months. In addition to farm-fresh produce and humanely raised meat and eggs, Austinites can now pre-order raw milk for pick-up at BOTH Texas Farmers’ Market locations, making it your one-stop shop for ALL essentials.

To reward the market’s regular shoppers in the winter season, TFM’s Fresh at the Market Fan Club loyalty program is back for 2024. Shoppers can pick up their loyalty cards (one per shopper) at the information/food access booth at Lakeline or Mueller. Shoppers can earn stamps for each market visit by showing their market haul at the info booth. After ten stamps, receive a special gift from TFM AND get entered in a raffle to win a market shopping spree.

Says Director of Marketing Julia Keim, “We are so lucky to have access to fresh, local food all year round here in Central Texas, but we know that the winter markets can be tough for our vendors and shoppers. The Fresh at the Market Fan Club is one way for us to reward our regulars who come out every single weekend, even on the coldest market mornings. Your support means everything to us and to our vendors!”

Dates: January 1st – March 31st 2024

SEASONAL PRODUCE

Fresh at the Market Fan Club loyalty cards are available at the information or food access booth at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline (Saturdays 9am-1pm) and Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller (Sundays 10am-2pm). Through March 31st 2024, stop by the info booth and show a TFM staff member your market haul to earn a stamp. After 10 stamps, get a special gift from TFM, and turn in your completed card to be automatically entered in a raffle. Raffle drawing to take place in April; prize will include a farmers’ market shopping spree and tote bag full of TFM swag!

Ash Acres Dairy Farm now bringing pre-ordered raw milk to TFM at Mueller in addition to Lakeline

For the first time since laws changed to allow raw milk to be pre-ordered for pick-up at farmers’ markets, shoppers can now get raw cow’s milk at Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller. Local dairy farm Ash Acres has been serving customers at TFM’s Lakeline location for several months now, and have now made their highly anticipated debut at the Mueller market. Raw milk must be pre-ordered in advance for at-market pickup. Pre-orders can be made via the Ash Acres website at ashacresrawmilk.com.

Ash Acres Dairy Farm is a leading premium Grade A raw milk provider to Central Texas. They offer great-tasting raw milk produced fresh from the highest quality dairy cows; certified tuberculosis and brucellosis free. The farm is a generational family-owned and operated Jersey dairy farm. Jersey cows are known for their deliciously rich and creamy milk. Cows from Ash Acres are primarily pasture-fed, only receiving grain while in the milking parlor. Each of their cows have carefully thought out names and are very dear to the farm and their family.

Second Saturdays & Sundays for kids continue in 2024

Dates: Saturday, January 13th at Lakeline & Sunday, January 14th at Mueller

(The Second Saturday & Sunday of each month)

Second Saturdays & Sundays are back for 2024! Come on out to Lakeline & Mueller on the second weekend each month to enjoy fun activities for the kiddos, and live music at both markets. Saturday, January 13th at Lakeline: Wintry arts & crafts and sensory play from Saplings Studio; Live music by the Jolly Jankin String Band. Sunday, January 14th at Mueller: Face painting by Leandra Rigdon; live music by Erik Flores.

About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the Pavilion at Mueller’s Mary Elizabeth Branch Park at 2006 Philomena Street on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information visit https://texasfarmersmarket.org/.

SNAP & WIC Accepted

Texas Farmers’ Market operates a healthy food access program at both markets in partnership with the Sustainable Food Center. Shoppers can double their SNAP benefits up to $30 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables every market day with Double Up Food Bucks Austin. WIC accepted during the months of April-October. For more information, go to: https://texasfarmersmarket.org/food-access-programs/.

