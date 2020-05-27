A Four-Year-Olds Dream Of Being A Firefighter Becomes A Reality For A Day

We have a precious story about a fire department in Manor making a little boy’s dream come true.

Kooper Shelby, who is only four years old, heard a fire alarm go off so he put on his fire coat and helmet and headed outside. The “firefighter in training” told his mom he could put out the fire and he would “have to show the firemen how to get here.” Gotta flag ’em down!



Kooper was waving at the Travis County firefighters as they entered the neighborhood and checked the area. After responding to the false carbon monoxide alarm, the crew was able to make Kooper’s dream of being a firefighter a reality for the day. He was able to learn from the pros and was even allowed to take a picture on the fire truck… proof of his brave community service.

