A Father Drives More Than 1,000 Miles To Surprise Daughter For Her 19th Birthday

This is too sweet! Julio Cesar Segura buys his daughter Diana her favorite chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A for her birthday every year. He didn’t want to let coronavirus get in the way of her birthday tradition, so he drove 17 hours and 1,152 miles round trip from El Paso to Austin to visit her.

Diana was told Uber EATS would be delivering her food so she was surprised to see her dad standing outside with lunch, a sign and balloons. Diana hasn’t seen her dad since winter break and wasn’t going to see him unti August.

Julio only ended up staying for about 30 minutes and couldn’t hug his daughter due to concerns about the coronavirus. However, the father and daughter were able to enjoy another birthday lunch together, outside.. six feet apart.