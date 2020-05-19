A Family Honors A UT Grad With A Surprised Quarantine Graduation “Ceremony”

Carli Rappaport who is a former Studio 512 intern is spending her last semester of her senior year in college at home. Even though she is missing out on the UT traditions and celebrations, Carli is looking at the positives. She is grateful to spend quality time with her family in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her family even planned a graduation for her. All Carli knew was to wear a dress because there was a surprise and it involved pictures.

Carli was given a cap and gown to wear and heard graduation music playing in the background. Her dad was dressed as the UT “Dean” awarded Carli with a fake diploma and funny certificates.

“Scholar athlete of the year- This honor acknowledges that Carli Rappaport has been athletic at points in her life.”

“Significant breakthroughs in the field of astrophysics – This honor acknowledges that Carli Rappaport has done nothing to advance astrophysics but is being awarded this prestigious honor nonetheless.”

After the short “ceremony,” they celebrated with champagne, snacks and chocolate.





What are Carli’s Plans After College ?

Carli is getting her degree in Journalism from The University of Texas. She is moving to New York City in August and is currently searching for NYC jobs. She hopes to work as a producer or host in the entertainment industry. Moody College graduation is May 23rd on Zoom (No physical ceremony).

Studio 512 wishes the best of luck to the Class of 2020 on their next endeavors. Go make those dreams, your reality!