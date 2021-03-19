A Doctor Who Listens and Treats You In A Holistic Manner?

It’s a Saturday morning. Dr. Akhter receives a text on his phone from one of his patients who slipped and fell and is now in significant pain. She asks whether she should go to the ER or not. Within minutes Dr. Akhter asks her a few questions, determines that she does not need to go to the ER and instead gives her the appropriate recommendations. That’s the kind of accessibility that patients have in the Direct Primary Care model. A newer way of receiving excellent personalized care without having to break the bank or rely on insurance. It works on a low monthly fee, and for that fee all office visits are covered with no copays, extended and relaxed visits and direct access to your doctor 7 days a week. Dr. Akhter is taking Primary Care back to a time when the top priority was the Physician-patient relationship. Our chronic disease burden is rising and it’s becoming clearer that our current, conventional model of disease management is failing – significantly! Our heavy reliance on pharmaceuticals to ‘manage’ symptoms are not leading to better outcomes in patients. There is a silent movement growing that realizes we need to take a more ‘root cause’ approach to chronic disease. One in which we can understand the body as a whole and use the various lifestyle changes that have been extensively studied and proven to halt and reverse chronic disease. With the demand for this type of medicine growing, patients need more options to seek out personalized medicine with Physicians that focus on this. Our practice provides just that option. A unique and integrative approach to understand complex patients and an in-depth treatment plan focused around nutrition, exercise, supplements and stress relief. All for one low monthly fee.

