We know it is going to be hot out for everyone this summer but can you imagine being a Firefighter in this heat?
Steph recently suited up to get a taste of the elements – for a look inside a day in the life of a firefighter.
Did you know that over 70% of Firefighters in Texas are Volunteers? If you’re 18 or over and interested in finding out more information on becoming a volunteer firefighter you can go to VolFire.Com or look at the info below.
Become a Volunteer Firefighter:
Although local governments and departments establish different selection criteria, many departments require that volunteers:
Be at least 18 years of age
Have a valid driver’s license
Be healthy and in good physical condition
Complete basic fire & EMS training
Live in close proximity to the fire district
Have a clean criminal record
Meet the minimum ongoing training requirements
Respond to a certain percentage of calls
Time requirements vary by department. Time commitment will depend on several factors, such as the number of calls the department receives, training requirements, shift versus on-call structure, and community activities in which the department requires volunteers to participate.
Volunteer departments prefer that volunteers have the ability to respond to calls 24 hours a day, although most departments still accept volunteers who are unable to leave work or other obligations to respond to a call.
Typically, departments pay for training and firefighting equipment. Volunteer firefighting is an unpaid position; however, some departments may provide stipends or reimburse volunteers for certain expenses.