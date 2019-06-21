We know it is going to be hot out for everyone this summer but can you imagine being a Firefighter in this heat?

Steph recently suited up to get a taste of the elements – for a look inside a day in the life of a firefighter.

Did you know that over 70% of Firefighters in Texas are Volunteers? If you’re 18 or over and interested in finding out more information on becoming a volunteer firefighter you can go to VolFire.Com or look at the info below.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter:

Although local governments and departments establish different selection criteria, many departments require that volunteers:

Be at least 18 years of age

Have a valid driver’s license

Be healthy and in good physical condition

Complete basic fire & EMS training

Live in close proximity to the fire district

Have a clean criminal record

Meet the minimum ongoing training requirements

Respond to a certain percentage of calls

Time requirements vary by department. Time commitment will depend on several factors, such as the number of calls the department receives, training requirements, shift versus on-call structure, and community activities in which the department requires volunteers to participate.

Volunteer departments prefer that volunteers have the ability to respond to calls 24 hours a day, although most departments still accept volunteers who are unable to leave work or other obligations to respond to a call.

Typically, departments pay for training and firefighting equipment. Volunteer firefighting is an unpaid position; however, some departments may provide stipends or reimburse volunteers for certain expenses.