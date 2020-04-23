44-year-old, Tracey Sengele visited the emergency department at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center due to a cough and fever, and she later tested positive for COVID-19.
She spent 10 days on a ventilator, but one day after her breathing tube was removed, she was sitting up and feeding herself ice chips and Jello. After spending 16 days in the hospital, she was discharged on April 2, 2020 and her staff threw her a celebration as she left the hospital.
A Crisis That Turns Into A Celebration At St. David’s South Austin Medical Center
