A Crisis That Turns Into A Celebration At St. David’s South Austin Medical Center

Studio 512 chatted with Felicia Peña with H-E-B about their latest updates this week.

Felicia says, "We are so proud of our customers as we have seen a great response to our request to have customers wear face coverings when shopping at H-E-B stores. We have provided all of our H-E-B Partners (our employees) with masks and gloves and we continue to practice strong social distancing and sanitation procedures. And beginning on Monday, April 27th we will be adjusting our store hours from 8am – 8pm to 7am – 10pm allowing our customers more time to shop with us.