A Cookbook That Gives Back To The Community

The University of Texas at Austin dietetic internship class of 2020 has created a donation-based e-cookbook titled: Food: For the Love of Community. Their goal with this cookbook was to create easy, accessible, and fun recipes for everyone to try and enjoy.

In it, you will find: 40 recipes, nutritional tips, grocery store guides, and more!

The book was inspired out of the students’ awareness of the impact COVID-19 is having on people’s motivation to cook, access to nutritious food, and anxiety around meal planning. Donors will have the option to choose between two very deserving foundations, the Central Texas Food Bank or Diversify Dietetics.

The Central Texas Food Bank provides food and support for Central Texas families in need, and Diversify Dietetics strives to increase representation in the dietetics field by encouraging and empowering students of color to pursue a career in the field of nutrition.

The campaign ends on August 10th. If you have any questions, email utcpd2020@gmail.com or give them a follow on Instagram @utcpd2020

Donate and get your copy of “Food: For the Love of Community”