A Classic Summer Cocktail Recipe To Make At-Home + Tips To Cleaning Your Copper Mug

The classic Moscow Mule is a favorite for a reason! It’s the perfect simple summer cocktail with its fizzy, spicy, and refreshing ginger lime flavor! Moscow Mules consists of vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and are usually garnished with a lime wedge and mint leaves. We’ve spiced things up…literally, and swapped out the ginger beer for Pratt Standard True Ginger Syrup— Let’s just say, it’s a game-changer!

Moscow Mule Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka

.75 oz Pratt Standard True Ginger Syrup

4 oz Seltzer or Topo Chico

.25 oz Lime Juice

1 sprig of Mint

Looking to make this a mocktail? Just don’t add the vodka! It’s still super refreshing and delicious, either way!

Steps:

Pack glass with ice Pour all ingredients except mint over the ice Stir to combine Slap the mint sprig, then garnish with it

Why Are Moscow Mules Served In Copper Mugs?

Many would say the cocktail is not complete without a copper mug, but why? The cold metal insulates the temperature of the ingredients, keeping the cocktail cool and refreshing. Some experts say that the mug enhances the individual flavors of the ginger beer, vodka, and lime, according to HomeWetBar.com. The copper begins to oxidize when the vodka touches the walls of the mug, they say, which slightly boosts the aroma and enhances the taste of the vodka.

What You Need To Clean Copper Mugs

For washing: It is best to use mild dish soap and a soft sponge to avoid corroding or scratching the metal.

For drying: Use a soft cotton cloth to dry your copper mugs, not polyester or synthetic cloths, as they may scratch the surface.

How To Wash Copper Mugs

Using a soft sponge, mild soap, and warm water, scrub your copper mug in circular motions until debris and other grime are gone. Rinse the mug with warm water to remove soap and particles. Dry the mug thoroughly with a soft dishtowel. Using a second dishtowel, dry the mug again.

*Any leftover water or dampness can result in oxidation and tarnishing of your copper mugs, so a second drying is essential to preserve shine and keep the copper intact.

How To Remove Tarnish From Copper With Ketchup

Apply ketchup with a soft brush or balled-up cloth. Let sit for 10-30 minutes. Remove ketchup with cloth by scrubbing in circles. Use a toothbrush for substantial tarnishes or small crevices. Rinse with water. Dry twice thoroughly with separate soft dishtowels.

