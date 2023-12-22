ZACH Theatre is busy for the holidays! A Christmas Carol and POP! are two big shows running now through December 31st. Gabrielle North, who plays Martha Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, and Roots Fender, who is one of the stars of POP!, joined Studio 512 to talk about their respective shows.

A Christmas Carol

“Sold out four years in a row, Austin’s hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH’s adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras.”

POP!

“A new way to holiday! Turn up the festive vibes at ZACH’s new holiday sing-along party, POP! This pop-up party is a wild mix of holiday classics and the hottest hits of Taylor Swift, *NSYNC, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Wham!, The Beatles, and more!

Toast with date-night cocktails at a cabaret table for two, or reserve a whole row for your crew. POP!‘s musical hosts will guide you through the show, making each night a unique, make-it-your-own of fun. Festive holiday attire is encouraged. Come on, let’s shimmer!”