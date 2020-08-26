A Cheesy & Creative Way To Keep Busy This Labor Day Weekend

Bethany DiBaggio of La Dama Grazing Boards and Abby Ruston of Ruston Creations joined Rosie and Steph to share some info on their upcoming virtual class on how to build your own grazing board. They also shared tips on how you can create a beautiful spread at home and care for your gorgeous board. Check out all the event info below and to sign up for the virtual class happening September 6 click here.

“Build your own Grazing Board” kit + locally handcrafted live-edge charcuterie board & Grazing 101 class from La Dama Grazing Co.

About this Event

Each guest will receive a personally delivered “Build a Grazing Box” kit full of our favorite seasonal ingredients and snacks + a beautiful, handcrafted Mesquite wood charcuterie board to keep from local artist Abby Ruston.

Cheeses from our favorite – Antonelli’s cheese shop and local central Texas farms, artisan charcuterie, house pickles, jams, honey, crackers and snacks, fresh fruit and veggies.

(Easily feeds 2-4 and is a perfect start to dinner)

We’ll start together with your favorite beverage in tow, introduce the idea of grazing and go over our tips for sourcing cheeses, pairing flavors, slicing and arranging.

Each ticketed attendee will recieve access to our Virtual Grazing class on September 6th, 2020, as well as a “Grazing 101” cheat sheet so that you can create your own grazing board from home anytime!