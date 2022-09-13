Music is at the heart of Austin and the nonprofit program “A Chance to Rock” is offering free music lessons, access to musical instruments, and professional performance experiences to children in foster care.

James Mays, founder and director of Band Aid School of Music, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the program.

Tell us more about A Chance to Rock?

“‘A Chance to Rock’ is a nonprofit program that provides free music lessons, access to instruments, and professional performance experiences to children in foster care. It is a collaborative initiative between multimedia company Nelda Studios, foster care nonprofit Austin Angels, and Band Aid School of Music.”

How can music lessons help children experiencing foster care?

“Learning music offers numerous benefits to the brain, improves self-discipline and self-esteem, and gives students an outlet to express themselves and process trauma.”

Where can someone go to donate to “A Chance to Rock,” and how will their donations be used?

“You can donate at AChanceToRock.org and donations will be used to offer music lessons, classes, instruments, and performance experiences to children in foster care.”

