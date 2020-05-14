A Brother And Sister Paint To Raise Money To Help Support A Local Coffee Shop

With many businesses shutting down due to COVID-19 and with uncertainty on the horizon, small businesses need the support of the community more than ever. Owner’s of Malone Specialty Coffee were both overwhelmed from the generosity when a brother and sister bonded together to paint with a purpose and raise money to help support the coffee shop.

L.J. and Layne Hashbarger wanted to give back to their community so they decided to sell their paintings in the Wells Branch neighborhood. They ended up raising $100 dollars in cash.

LJ who is 8 years old said she chose to paint the word “Unite” because she hopes that once the quarantine is over we can get together with friends and family and have a good time and have a laugh and Malone’s Coffee is the perfect place to do it. Her brother Layne who is 11 years old, helped paint and raise money because the coffee shop has good coffee and help so many neighbors.

Owners of Malone Specialty Coffee, say they were so touched by the generous donation, and truly feel like the Wells Branch neighborhood are the essence of community.

Learn more about Malone Specialty Coffee:

Husband and wife duo and owners of Malone Specialty Coffee have been roasting coffee for about six years now. Their business first started when Paul and Donna Malone had their second child, here in Austin.

All of a sudden, coffee didn’t taste good to Donna anymore as her taste buds heightened after childbirth. Her husband, Paul made it his quest to find her a GREAT cup of coffee– he knew it was out there somewhere. Little did they know that the quest for “a cup of coffee, so good you can drink it black,” would turn into starting their own coffee business serving and roasting coffee to their neighbors throughout Austin and the surrounding areas.

Paul came home from his normal 9-5 job and said, “Donna, I’ve figured out how to get you a perfect cup of coffee! I’m going to convert this “Whirly Popcorn” maker into a roaster and we’re going to roast “green” coffee beans from Colombia on our back porch.” So we did, and it was to most amazing cup of coffee either of us had ever had.

“We have many stories to tell and obstacles to overcome about becoming business owners, but we kept going. We have a focus, a goal to have a successful business and keep going no matter, what the obstacle. We have grown our business in a very short period of time, only because we know we have a great product and we have the drive to make our business a success.”

They have 3 food trucks throughout the area and one brick and mortar that is the Roastery and coffee shop. Check out Malone Specialty Coffee’s locations. To contact, call 512-810-3598 or email info@malonecoffee.com.

Check out their Home Roasting Starter Kit!