A Blissful Way To Sculpt Your Face With Brooke Taylor Of The Road Acupuncture

Steph has been seeing Brooke Taylor at The Road Acupuncture for a few years now and she always leaves looking and feeling refreshed. Brooke not only treats her clients for stress, anxiety and aliments but she also has a focus on cosmetic acupuncture, which has produced immediate results for Steph.

Steph has had several acupuncture treatments and has never felt pain from the tiny needles

Brooke says, “Acupuncture and Cosmetic Acupuncture continue to gain popularity as we focus more on our health these days. We’ve learned to appreciate fine tuning the body to remain as healthy as possible. The pandemic also created a lot of angst over our face over zoom meetings. Cosmetic Acupuncture is a holistic alternative to other interventions that helps you look your best while improving your overall health.”

At The Road, Brooke’s most popular treatment is a signature combination of acupuncture with modalities that address the face and skin. This is a holistic treatment that considers the overall health for improving the condition of the skin, and might include acupuncture for the face and body, facial guasha, facial sculpting massage, light therapy to build collagen or improve breakouts, and microcurrent therapy. The benefits can be seen in the skin, and felt in the body. Brooke mentioned that most people take a little restorative ‘acu-nap’ during the session, and still sleep great post treatment.

This is the facial gua sha technique that is helping to sculpt and reduce inflammation in Steph’s face

This is a sneak peek of the Facial Sculpting Treatment. Steph says you have to experience it for yourself, it’s blissful and produces excellent results.

Another client favorite (which Steph is a BIG fan of) is the Facial Sculpting Treatment created by Yakov Gershkovich. Brooke has now been certified as Level Two, providing in-depth massage for the insertion and attachments of the muscles of the face and neck to release tension, especially brought on by stress and emotions, while helping to firm areas that have lost tone. This treatment also has an intra-buccal massage to increase circulation, targeting muscles that cannot be addressed topically. This is a treatment that needs to be experienced because all Steph can say is it’s bliss and it works!

Steph’s BEFORE and AFTER pic. The image on the left is before her treatment and the right is after.

Changes In Steph’s Appearance:

Neck – tension released, hydration increased

Chin, shape, line

Mouth, shape, fullness

Cheeks, sculpted

Jawline, more angular, sculpted

Eyes, hydrated

Eyebrows, lifted

Overall texture improved, hydration increased, fine lines minimized, sculpting

Steph says she saw an immediate reduction in the amount of fluid or puffiness in her face and several days later the results are still visible. She left the treatment feeling relaxed, rejuvenated, calm and glowing. Her sleep is always better after acupuncture and this combined treatment was like a mini vacation. If you’re interesting in seeing this treatment and hearing more check out this segment from 2019 featuring Brooke and Steph.

If you’re considering acupuncture or cosmetic acupuncture and are unsure what to expect you can watch this segment which includes allergy remedies and acupuncture by Brooke.

Brooke Taylor of The Road Acupuncture provides Acupuncture and Cosmetic Acupuncture

The most common complaints for acupuncture or in conjunction with cosmetic concerns according to Brooke are:

Anxiety

Stress

Jaw tension, clenching

Fatigue

Insomnia

Digestion

For women in particular, Brooke addresses concerns and complaints around their period, from cramps and PMS, to adjustments in hormones from ceasing birth control, optimizing fertility, or other changes. She also addresses Peri-menopause, including loss of sleep, feeling anxious, and other shifts due to hormone changes as well as Menopause, including the typical symptoms plus others like dryness or mental fogginess, hair thinning and more.

Brooke says, “The biggest misconception is that coming in for cosmetic acupuncture means working solely on the face, when in fact, I’m treating the person as a whole through the lens of Chinese medicine. The best way to age gracefully is to create health and well-being while working with the skin from the inside out. Acupuncture is a great way to stay healthy and reduce stress!”

For more information or to book an appointment with Brooke go to ThisIsTheRoad.com