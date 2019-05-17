A Bad Hombre Makes An Appearance

Ever wonder if you're packing too much or maybe too little for your next trip? The hot boutique Lure Y&F is giving us tips on how to bring items that can be used in many situations and allow you to switch easily from day to night. A key piece in your wardrobe can be styled to look casual for a quick brunch, or dressy for happy hour with your coworkers. Lure Y& F has listed 3 items that you need to pack in your bag when in a rush and on the go.

1. Joggers. One of the newest trendy items that can allow you to look athliesure or be dressed up with a nice pair of heels and a blazer. 2. T-shirt dress. This classic piece can be thrown on with some converse to have a cool tom-boy vibe or you can throw on a belt and pumps to wear it for a nice dinner. 3. Blazer. A chic way to dress up any outfit. Some oversized blazers give a more relaxed elevated style or a fitted blazer can be paired with work pants or a nice blouse and skirt.