A 3-Year-Olds Art Project Gone Wrong

A lot of people are doing art projects at home with the kids to keep them busy…we hope that’s going well for you, but sometimes kids and paint can get messy…

Sarah McCallay sent in this story after her daughter, Presley very boldly expressed that she wants to be a painter when she grows up…so she started practicing with house paint…

The “art project” happened Friday morning. It started out as a good day- Sarah took a quick trip to HEB and her husband was folding laundry while their two kids were supposedly watching a movie downstairs.

Sarah made it to the checkout line at the store when she got the call…

Her husband explained their home gym had been COVERED IN PAINT by their 3-year-old daughter and the pictures started pouring in…

Presley was coated head to toe when she walked in to tell her dad she “painted” – They followed the footprints across the house to the garage where almost EVERYTHING was covered in what used to be a gallon of white paint.

The McCallay’s small home gym, that was helping them keep their sanity during quarantine, now looked more like Jackson Pollock’s studio.

So how did Presley get her paws on the paint? Sarah said she had just been touching up a few spots in the house the night before and Presley was VERY interested in helping. She’s always loved painting, so Sarah was very careful to remind her that it’s paint for grownups only and she secured the lid and pushed it as far back as she could on a table.

That didn’t stop the little artist…she managed to pull the paint off the table saying she “reached real, real far and pulled it over” .. the impact likely popped the lid.

It took the McCallay’s 7 hours of scrubbing and power washing to attempt to clean up the art project and Sarah says it’s about 80 percent clean now. Lots of items are ruined and there are still thousands of remaining paint spots throughout their garage and house that’ll likely always serve as a reminder of Presley’s isolation art project.

Sarah said little Presley wasn’t sure why her parents were working so hard to clean up such great art…and even though she looked guilty in the picture little Presley didn’t really get into trouble, she truly thought she was making everything around her more beautiful…