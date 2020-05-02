90 Year-Old Local Paints Mural Inspired By Pandemic

Geny Heywood who is known as Grandma Geny, is keeping herself busy as she paints in her Manor garage. She is a self-taight painter who paints for charity.

During this pandemic, Grandma Geny painted a canvas mural as a thank you to the essental workers. The name of the mural is called, “Celebrate The Unforgettables. ” The mural took her two weeks to paint and she hopes to donate it to a children’s hospital.

Thank you Grandma Geny for writing in and sharing your story. To learn more about Grandma Geny, check out KXAN’s interview.

