It’s back: a great time to support a great cause! Mike Pizinger with Divine Canines says, “The 8th annual Barks for Beers event will be held from April 29th through May 31th, 2022! We are partnering with 30 amazing craft breweries for our annual fun and fundraising event. Yes, 30 beers for $30! We are kicking off on a Friday this year so that our patrons will have a full first weekend to start their tours.

“Beginning April 29th, purchase the 2022 Divine Canines pint glass and Pawsport for $30+ tax at any participating brewery. The Pawsport entitles you to one pour at each brewery listed below. We ask you to please drink responsibly and tip the taproom staff! The service industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic and deserves our appreciation more than ever.

“Our partner breweries have agreed to abide by local health guidelines, offer outdoor drinking and dining space, and encourage social distancing. Help us keep our dogs and volunteers safe by wearing a mask while not enjoying food or beverage. Giving pets to our Divine Canines is approved and encouraged!

4th Tap Brewing Co-Op

12 Fox Beer Company

Adelbert’s Brewery

Black Star Co-op

The Brewtorium Brewery and Kitchen

Circle Brewing Company

Family Business Beer Company

Fitzhugh Brewing

Frontyard Brewing

Ghost Note Brewing

Hitmaker Brewing Company

Hopsquad Brewing

Independence Brewing Company

Infamous Brewing Company

Koko’s Bavarian

Live Oak Brewing Company

Nomadic Beerworks

Oasis Texas Brewing Company

Oddwood Brewing

Oskar Blues Brewery

Real Ale

Red Horn – Parmer Lane

Red Horn – Scottsdale Drive

Southern Heights Brewing Company

Suds Monkey Brewing

Treaty Oak

Twisted X Brewing Company

Vacancy Brewing

Vista Brewing

Willard’s Brewery

“Barks for Beers is Divine Canines’ largest fundraiser, allowing us to support more than 140 active dog-handler teams who visit scores of partner sites and special events throughout Central Texas. Our hard-working two- and four-legged volunteers have been able to resume visits at a majority of our partner sites as local restrictions have eased.

“Divine Canines provides free therapy dog services to various populations including older adults and hospitalized patients, many of whom are particularly vulnerable during this health crisis. Our mission is: partnering with our dogs to enhance the well-being of those in need. Barks for Beers helps us keep our training costs affordable and helps us keep our volunteers, human and canine, equipped to provide the best possible free services.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to find out how to register your Pawsport for special prizes, including a fun, new Instagram Bingo contest.”

Learn more about the mission at DivineCanines.org, and happy sipping!