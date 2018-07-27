8th Annual Austin Pet Expo Returns Video

Alex Kombogiannis from Pet Wants joined us in studio to discuss the 8th Annual Austin Pet Expo. Alex shared insight into the event, features, details and what people can expect to see at the expo. The event includes free nail trims, low cost vaccines, lure course and more for your pets. For more information visit www.austinpetexpo.com.

