8th Annual Austin Pet Expo Returns

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 12:27 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 12:27 PM CDT

Alex Kombogiannis from Pet Wants joined us in studio to discuss the 8th Annual Austin Pet Expo. Alex shared insight into the event, features, details and what people can expect to see at the expo. The event includes free nail trims, low cost vaccines, lure course and more for your pets. For more information visit www.austinpetexpo.com.

 

Sponsored by Austin Pet Expo. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

