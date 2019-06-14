75% of People Seeking Fans Can’t Afford To Pay For A/C, How You Can Help

The Summer Fan Drive is a community initiative that provides heat relief to all low-income Central Texans who do not have or cannot afford a fan or air-conditioning during the hottest months of the year May 1st-August 31st.

The marque event, Fans From Fans brings the community together Friday, June 14th along with KXAN, Shady Grove, and iHeart Radio to donate fans and funds to help keep Central Texans cool.

In 2018, Family Eldercare partnered with 25 other nonprofits to distribute 7,677 fans across 14 towns and cities reaching over 10,000 Central Texans in need.

Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive meets a critical basic need and every dollar given is invested in programs to support seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caretakers.

Beyond saving lives, fans open doors to additional resources such as utility assistance, food and other supports that help clients living in poverty.

Your support of the Summer Fan Drive not only keeps some of the most vulnerable people in Central Texas safe, it also supports Family Eldercare’s year-round services to help all Texans thrive with dignity and purpose. “