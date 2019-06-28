Going “Over The Rainbow” With Açai Hut For Benefit Brazil Day

Açai Hut (a food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant) is hosting a Benefit Brazil Day, as well as celebrating their first anniversary with a fundraiser for Cultura Brasil Austin. Owner Rodrigo Cid stopped by Studio 512 to talk to us about the upcoming event.

Rodrigo also showed us his Over The Rainbow Açai Bowl, which is topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, kiwi and premium organic granola.

Benefit Brazil Day is taking place on June 30th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Açai Hut’s location on Aldrich Street. A portion of Açai Hut’s proceeds will go to Cultura Brasil Austin, which is a socially responsible community with a goal to keep Brazil’s culture alive in Austin, particularly children from Brazil who now find themselves in Austin.

The event will include a Capoeira presentation by Capoeira Evolução and Brazilian live music by Si Novaes, as well as samba dancing by MeliSamba.

For more information, go to www.acaihut.com, or follow them on social media, @AçaiHut.