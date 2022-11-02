Every November we take time to salute our veterans and the sacrifices they made for our country and our freedom. The Rotary Club of Georgetown has its 6th Annual Field of Honor®, Nov. 5-12 this year.

Dr. Jeanne Cox, vice president of fundraising and chair of the Field of Honor®, and Cathleen “Cat” Phelps, the president of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, TX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What is the purpose of the Field of Honor® and who benefits?

“The main purpose or mission of the Field of Honor® is to honor and benefit veterans and first responders, to inspire patriotism, to educate youth about our flag and its history, and to promote peace and unity. The 1,600 full-size flags on the field are purchased and dedicated to individual veterans and first responders, and the proceeds generated from the flag sales are given as grants to selected nonprofit organizations that help with PTSD, suicide prevention, and family support,” Dr. Cox said.

What are some of the features and events visitors will see in addition to the flags?

“We are very excited about presenting the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit this year. This 1100-square-foot exhibit will be at the field all week and tours will be given by four FDNY firefighters that were eyewitnesses to the attack. The exhibit will arrive with an escort of police, fire, and the Patriot Guard Riders at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. We hope to have many people present to welcome them, watch them set up the exhibit, and take tours,” Dr. Cox said.

“During the week, we will have over 1,000 8th-grade students from GISD that will visit to learn about the historical event, among other educational ‘stations.’ Additionally, we will have an AVAFEST Veteran Art Exhibit and will present the Rotary Club’s newest initiative with the Human Trafficking educational trailer.”

View the full schedule of events at GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org.

Tell us about the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Texas, and the work you do in the community.



The Rotary Club is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Georgetown, TX was established 60 years ago to serve the community. The club is dedicated to the motto of ‘Service Above Self’ providing local and international humanitarian service with a variety of initiatives that support the needs of the community,” Phelps said.

“Among the club’s efforts includes serving youth with character and leadership development, scholarships, helping our veterans and first responders and their families, providing for those with food insecurity, supporting literacy programs, building ramps for disabled individuals that cannot afford them, and many more service projects. The overarching goal of Rotary International is to strive for peace. The Rotary Club of Georgetown, TX is doing its part to promote projects that create peace and has been distinguished as an official Peacebuilding Club.”

To learn more about the 6th Annual Field of Honor®, A Tribute to Service Above Self, go to GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org

More information

The Field of Honor counts on many organizations to help promote the event and the flag sales. Among them are 20 Affiliate non-profit organizations. We provide each Affiliate with a dedicated QR code and link, along with flyer artwork, for them to distribute to their members and supporters. When a flag order comes through from their code, they get a portion of the proceeds for their fundraising efforts based on a sliding scale. The more flags sold online through their efforts, the higher the payout per flag. We are grateful to these organizations for their support. As an added incentive, when they volunteer throughout the week and provide at least 20 cumulative hours of service, we add an extra bonus per flag to their payout.

And speaking of volunteers, we have lots of opportunities for anyone who would like to help us throughout the week of the event! For more information and links, visit GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org/Volunteer.

To purchase a flag, visit GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org and click on Flag Sales. You can order and dedicate up to five flags per visit! Flags are $45 each, and flags can be reposted the following year for only $20. All are welcome to pick up the flags they purchased on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 5:00, and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. At the time of purchase, there is an option to have flags shipped for an added $10.

Flag sales are open online now through Nov. 12 and at the field beginning Nov. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 10, Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

