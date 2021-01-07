512 To Do: Thursday Happenings

We are almost to the weekend but why wait to explore all of what Austin has to offer. We rounded up some activities to do today!

The Jack S. Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin is one of the largest university art museums in the U.S. with 189,340 square feet devoted to temporary exhibitions, permanent collection galleries, storage, administrative offices, classrooms, a print study room, an auditorium, shop, and cafe. Every Thursday admission is free. All you have to do is reserve your time slot online.

The museum’s fourteen-acre campus on the shores of Lake Austin, offers visitors a unique art-in-nature experience, with opportunities for the public to explore art and the creative process through installations and exhibitions by preeminent international artists, dynamic events and community programs for all ages, and classes at the Art School.

Visit their events calendar for information on upcoming workshops, films, and other museum programs. You can even enjoy virtual tours of the grounds and sculptures at Laguna Gloria.

Every Thursday, Rosewood is offering all-day happy hour specials: $3 off select cocktails and wine, $2 off draft beer, and $2 off select snacks. Rosewood is located on the east side, 1209 Rosewood Ave.

Do you have a great idea for a segment, or know someone who would be a perfect fit for our show? Make sure you send your ideas to us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!