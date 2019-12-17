Want Whiter Teeth? Try Power Swabs!

The Groundbreaking Series That Puts Innocent Civilians in Jail Returns For Its Most Dangerous Season Yet…

For the first time in "60 Days In" history, more participants struggle to survive the intense program and are forced to quit early. After two decades, the Etowah County Detention Center is under new management and the new Sheriff is determined to make a change. In his first week, he decided to shakedown the facility and in one day alone, found more than 200 broken door locks, drugs and removed more than two tons of contraband. With no time to lose, Sheriff Horton along with Chief Peek and select members of their team have agreed to embed innocent participants to uncover the issues that plague the facility. This season, the participants will face the biggest challenge of their lives in an effort to rid a jail, that is in dire need of help, of contraband and corruption before it is too late.