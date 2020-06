Steph and Rosie spoke with Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry to find out the latest on COVID-19. Dr. Noreen, also known as “The Tox Doc” was the first female to ever serve as a Space Toxicologist, she also works as a Researcher, and Medical Scientist.

