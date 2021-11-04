Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn Dishes On Austin’s Best BBQ From Coveted Top 50 List

Christmas came early for Steph! Her friend Daniel Vaughn of Texas Monthly joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the Top 50 list and enjoy one of the local top spots Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville.

Once every four years, Texas Monthly’s BBQ editor Daniel Vaughn travels across the state, along with 35 fellow taste testers, to determine the Top 50 BBQ List.

This year, they visited more than 400 barbecue joints, and Austin once again proves to be a frontrunner, with 11 spots in the city making the list.

Austin’s Interstellar BBQ came in at #2, LeRoy and Lewis Barbeque came in at #5 and Franklin Barbecue came in at #7 – with others including Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Distant Relatives, La Barbecue, Micklethwait Craft Meats and Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ making the top 50.

The list also covers recent BBQ trends, with this year’s highlighting how trailblazers are drawing inspiration form other cultures. There has also been a notable increase in joints owned by Hispanic or Blacks since the last list released in 2017.

For more information go to TexasMonthly.com