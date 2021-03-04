Styling Steph’s Quarantine Deals with Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting joined us to talk about what to do with the sale items you’ve purchased during quarantine. She styled items from Steph’s closet and gave us tips on how to style your random discount items.

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

