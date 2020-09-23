Steph Shares Décor Hacks To Get The Most Out Of Your At Home Zoom, Skype & Broadcast Space

The Studio 512 crew has been working, editing, and broadcasting from home for almost 6 months now (that’s over 100 shows from home, y’all!) and they’re sharing some tips on what they’ve learned when it comes to Zoom calls, Skypes, Live Broadcasts and more including how to carve out the ideal background and decorate it on a budget. Check out the detailed segment above and some notes on what we’ve learned below.

Steph needed a space where she could keep her at home studio setup daily and she also wanted to be able to close the door on work at the end of the day. She carved out a corner in their spare room for a semi-permanent setup that she can shut down and walk away from after the work day is done. If you don’t have a spare room you can still pick a corner in your home and do a semi-permanent setup that can go back to “normal” with ease one day!



Instead of painting the plain wall behind her, Steph used stick on wallpaper to add texture. When she goes back to the studio and no longer needs this space she can peel off the wallpaper and her space will go back to normal- no paint or glue required!

TIP: Save money/time – Only buy enough to cover just outside the space you see on your screen. You don’t have to cover the whole wall or area.

Steph found her stick on wallpaper at Target. It was about $35 per roll, she needed 1.5 rolls for this space.

**TIP- If there’s an air vent near the wall use push pins and tape to secure the stick on paper, air will push underneath it causing it to detach.

Another thing to consider is choosing a corner space so you can add depth instead of a straight on shot if possible. Steph picked a shot to include the bathroom door and then painted the door with a pop of color to make a statement.

TIP: Don’t use spray paint on doors…Steph used two cans and still had to buy wall paint. It was a waste of money and time! Final Paint color for door was BEHR brand Minstrel Rose with a Matte finish. Paint was purchased at Lowes.



For décor Steph needed color and picked up a bright painting from Hobby Lobby using a 40 percent off coupon. TIP: You can google Hobby Lobby and use the coupon on their site for a single full price item every time you go! Look for color and at least a medium sized picture.



To save money, Steph took another trip to Hobby Lobby for the shelf and used another coupon…She also bought spray paint and painted a few random items that were black to make them pop and repurpose them instead of spending extra money on trinkets.



Comfort is key when you’re working from home so Steph wanted something comfy with color to sit on during the show, she bought a chair from Target that she can repurpose somewhere else in her home when she goes back to the studio someday. She also added a pop of color with a bright throw pillow that sits behind her (see Hobby Lobby Tip to save on throw pillows!)

Finally, Steph used tips from Producer Dustin (who will share a tech segment next week…stay tuned!) when it came to lighting and audio. She has two lights set up since natural light can be inconsistent this time of year and she uses air pods for the show and hard wired earbuds for skype interviews. She has also set up her desk and workstation just in front of her studio setup so you can’t see it on camera and she can close the door and walk away from work when she isn’t filming and when her workday is done. If you have any questions for Steph please feel free to reach out to her!