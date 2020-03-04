Prepare To Spring Forward With Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Marisela Cortes with Texas Mutual Insurance Company talked with us about what Daylight Saving Time means for workers.

Daylight Saving Time means we all lose an hour of sleep. How can that affect us?

Adults often don’t get their recommended 7-8 hours of sleep a night as it is. When you take another hour off of that, we end up with a lot of drowsy drivers on the roads.

Drowsy driving is linked to about 10 percent of all traffic accidents, and losing just 2 hours of sleep can double your chances of getting in an accident.

How do you recognize drowsy driving?

Signs of drowsy driving include: slow eyelid closures, yawning, gentle swaying of the head, seat fidgeting, difficulty staying in your lane, difficulty maintaining speed, and delayed reactions.

If you find yourself experiencing these conditions, pull off to the side of the road. Rest if you can, or have someone pick you up. It’s much easier to call a friend than it is to deal with an accident.

What can we do to avoid drowsy driving altogether?

If you can, get a full night’s sleep. Remember that one night’s rest may not be enough for someone who has experienced several sleepless nights. In those cases, the driver will need several days of restful sleep to compensate for the sleep debt.

Something many people don’t know is that crash risk increases during rush hours and from 2-4 a.m. Driving between 2-4 a.m. is particularly dangerous because a person’s circadian rhythm is at its lowest during this time frame.

And, of course, you want people to be rested once they arrive at work!

A healthy, happy workforce makes for a better community. That’s what we’re committed to getting the word out about Simple Health.

