Premier Family Physicians Shares A Preventative Vision Screening Test For People Diagnosed With Diabetes

Dr. Kevin Spencer and Dr. Alen Ajanovic of Premier Family Physicians joined us to discuss a unique service, their IRIS in-house diagnostic retinopathy testing. IRIS is a preventative vision screening test for people diagnosed with diabetes.

Why does Premier Family Physicians place an emphasis on diabetic screenings?

According to the CDC more than a third of adults in the US have pre-diabetes and 90% of them don’t know it. Screening for diabetes is important because the earlier you catch the diagnosis, the better chance you have at preventing complications down the road. It can be easily done at your annual physical through a fasting blood test and the American Diabetes Association recommends that adults age 45 and older get screened for type 2 diabetes every 3 years by their health care provider. Other factors like obesity, lifestyle, and family history may require you to be tested earlier or more frequently.

What unique services does Premier Family Physicians offer diabetic patients?

In addition to having our own certified diabetic educator, we have in-house diagnostic retinopathy testing called IRIS which is a preventative vision screening test for patients diagnosed with diabetes. The leading cause of blindness in adults in the United States is diabetes and this test can prevent that by catching the condition before it progresses.

How does IRIS work and why is it unique to Premier Family Physicians?

The machine uses high quality digital imagery to identify signs of future vision impairment before it becomes an issue for you. The results are read by a retina specialist the same day. If problems are identified, we then refer you to an eye specialist to discuss a treatment plan if needed. This technology has enabled our diabetic patients to get their annual eye exam at their primary care office instead of having to make an additional visit to their eye doctor which saves time and money for everyone. We want to make it as convenient as possible for our patients to receive the care that they need.

