Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our "Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet" Pet Of The Week. This week we're featuring Austin Pets Alive, as we help them search for a "puuurfect" home for this kitten, named Deeply Hidden.

Despite her name, there's nothing "deeply hidden" about this sweet girl. This kitty is only 8 months old and she’s energetic and is basically the "friendly Walmart greeter" of cats because she wants to say hello to everyone. She craves attention and is engaging with humans, and she'll reward you with snuggles and sweet purrs.

All APA! cats are fully vetted, spayed or neutered, and have updated vaccines and a microchip.Lifetime support is offered by their Cat Behavior Team. Learn more about Deeply Hidden HERE.