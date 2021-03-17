Meet Blue Jay In Our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we decided to to go full “St Patty’s Day” with this sweet little kitty. The folks over at Austin Pets Alive! had a fun photo shoot

with “Blue Jay,” and we hope these pictures can bring him some luck in getting adopted. He is known for being fun, and a little naughty, too – he’ll play with just about anything, and loves belly scratches…butut watch out for a trap, as the cat team has given him the nickname “King Rabbit Kick”. He’s been with APA! since January and is looking to find a home where he can be the life of the party. Austin Pets Alive! has had over 100 litters of kittens saved since the beginning of this year

and is always looking for new foster homes. If you’re interested, visit them online at AustinPetsAlive.org/Foster.



