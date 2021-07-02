Keep Your Pup Hydrated & Healthy During The Dog Days Of Summer With Nulo

Steph and Rosie partnered with Nulo Pet Food to share some important tips to keep in mind to keep your pets hydrated and healthy as we head into the hottest months of the year.



Q: When is the best time of day to take your dog out for a walk?

-Early morning or evening/dusk when temperatures are at the mildest is what is recommended and something to keep in mind is that since lighting is lower at those times make sure your dog is wearing protective gear or a blinking light and it’s always a good idea to make sure you’re wearing high vis gear too.

Q: How can we protect dog’s paws on hot days?

-Always do a temperature check on the pavement with the back of your hand. If it’s hot to the touch then it’s too hot for your pup!

-To protect your pup’s feet, try walking on dirt pathways rather than paved paths. If you must walk on pavement, you can train your dog to wear “booties” with rubber soles to protect their paws.

Q: How do we make sure they’re getting enough exercise without overheating?

-Exercise and a proper diet go hand in hand, just like for people, so while you focus on making sure your pet gets enough exercise, also make sure you are giving as much attention to what makes it in your pet’s bowl each mealtime.

-Moderation is key during the hot summer months. Try exercising with your dog in smaller intervals more frequently. For example, instead of spending a solid hour outside, try going for smaller walks in 10-15-minute increments throughout the day.

-No one knows your dog better than you, so whatever you do just make sure you’re monitoring and staying in tune with how your dog is acting and feeling!

Q: How do we monitor hydration while staying active outdoors?

-Many people don’t think of water as a “nutrient”, but it’s actually one of the most important ones! Like our own bodies, your dog’s body will naturally lose water all day.

-A good way to keep hydration top of mind for your dog is to make sure your dog gets at least one ounce of water for each pound he/she weighs. For example, a 50lb dog will need at least 50 ounces of water each day or even more depending on temperature and exercise levels. An easy way to keep track of this on the go (or even at home) is to carry your dog his/her own water bottle and keep track of how much he/she is drinking that way. When you’re home or stationary, make sure water is available at ALL TIMES and monitor the levels in his/her bowl to ensure your dog is getting enough water.

Q: What Nulo products can we add to support hydration?

-Nulo’s Bone Broths, meaty pouches, and canned recipes are all high in moisture and support hydration, but we’re especially excited about Nulo Hydrate! Hydrate is Nulo’s very own, innovative water enhancer for pets. All you have to do is shake, squeeze into your pets’ water, and serve! It not only adds palatability to your dog or cat’s plain water, but also includes B-vitamins, electrolytes, and essential amino acids for optimal hydration – especially during these hot summer months!

-Nulo Hydrate is also easy to carry with you while you are out and about with your dog. Nulo’s other products, like bone broths, are a great option to serve each night with mealtime to make sure that your pet is getting all of the water and nutrients they need this summer.

Q: Can you suggest a few spots in Austin to safely exercise your pups?

-Places like Zilker Park, Red Bud Isle, and Lady Bird Lake are a few super popular areas that offer great exercise opportunities, access to water, and shade – ideal qualities to look for in the summer! Just make sure to check the latest news on toxic algae levels wherever you choose.

For more information or to order Nulo Pet Food products go to Nulo.com