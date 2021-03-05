Housing Market Update In Austin TX With On Air Realty

This morning Realtor Jena Dubon with On Air Realty gave us an update on the housing market here in Central Texas and how they are using 3D tours and media packages to help clients continue to social distance.

With the flood of people relocating to central Texas, how is the housing market right now?

The housing market in the Austin metro areas is so hot we are experiencing a housing shortage like never before. With home prices soaring, waiting to buy a home in this market is costing you money. With the lack of inventory, we are seeing it’s hard for lots of Texans to purchase who do not have the capital to come with a lot of money out of pocket. For anyone who has started the home buying process but is not having luck in this market, we still have a few new builds that have availability as a lot of builders have stopped selling to investors! This is allowing first-time home buyers & owner occupants an opportunity to purchase. To get information on these communities contact me today and my team and I can help get you on any list that fits what you are looking for.

Why should sellers contact you when selling in this market?

Right now I am making my clients around 20% more money than list price. When selling your biggest investment you want a well educated agent with a high level of experience. When I go to price a home I show my client what they are looking at for appraised value. Then I show them our market and fully explain where they can lose money in our contracts as the highest offer is not always the best offer. Buyers have 32 ways to get out of contract and no one wants to go under contract to start over. I also have unique marketing, from 3d tours, virtual open houses, a tv show and advertising along with a full team of agents who specialize in fields from first time home buyer, move up programs, luxury, commercial and so much more!

What are some unique things you are seeing people do to win offers in this market?

One of the programs I would love to leave you with is if you want to purchase in cash to compete with others in this market but don’t want to to drain your bank account. One of our preferred lenders offers a program where you buy cash and then within 6 months after you close you can finance as if you where purchasing the property at these very low rates, freeing up your cash to hold or invest in. We also offer programs like buying your home in cash & letting you lease it back to free up money to purchase your next property.

