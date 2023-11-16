Holiday celebrations are coming up and ALDI can help when it comes to your feasting plans. Super Chef, Recipe Developer and Influencer Kasim Hardaway joined Rosie with some helpful tips this season.

What can families look forward to this holiday season?

“ALDI is focused on providing all the Thanksgiving and holiday essentials, so shoppers can enjoy celebrating without the stress. ALDI is reducing prices up to 50% on seasonal classics.”

Do you have any special recipes to share with us?

“My Harvest Apple Walnut Stuffing recipe incorporates sliced bacon, butternut squash and more. ALDI has all the ingredients you’ll need to impress your guests.

If you’re looking to save some time, you can pick up a ready-made apple pie and more desserts from ALDI.”

Whether visiting in-store or online, you can find all of your favorite items at ALDI with great savings. To learn more and check out recipes, visit ALDI.us.

