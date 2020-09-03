Giving Patients Beautiful Teeth At Low Costs With DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions

Having a nice smile can always make you feel better and this morning Blaine Leeson with DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions joined us this morning to talk to Rosie about some of the great options they provide at affordable prices.

How do you keep your prices so low against your competitors?

DDS was founded on serving the community at most lower costs than what you’d get at most traditional dentists. We do everything from basic cleanings to full mouth rehabilitations and our everyday low prices allow us to not have to adjust our prices to offer such good deals.

How long have you been serving patients?

DDS has been open for 34 years. In Austin we have three locations – one in Georgetown one in South Austin and our newest office is out in Manor and it’s been open for about 4 years now.

How long does it take patients to get implants or dentures?

At many dentists the whole process can take years. At all of our locations we have in house labs which means we can do most things same day. We can take impressions and have our on site lab make them beautiful new teeth and that same afternoon they can be delivered.

