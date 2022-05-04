Kathryn Mitcham, training and development manager at Nulo, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the company’s approach to pet nutrition, and how they’re helping pets with seasonal allergies.



Mitcham discussed Nulo’s variety of functional chews, especially Immune Chews and Omega Chews — both help support pets during environmental allergy seasons.



She also expanded on the importance of feeding pets foods that are rich in omega fatty acids, which promote healthy skin and coat support. Mitcham continued by sharing helpful tips regarding using puppy wipes after outdoor time and having more regularly scheduled baths during allergy season, which helps to reduce irritants on pets’ skin and coats.

“Our pets bring out the best in us; bring out the best in them with Nulo, where NUtrition meets LOve in every bite.”

Learn more at Nulo.com.

This segment is paid for by Nulo and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.