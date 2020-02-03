Dapper Swagger: League Of Rebels Becomes The Official Menswear of Austin Bold FC

It’s just not every day we have a horde of hunky dreamboats in the studio! Musa Ato, owner of League of Rebels stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about his new partnerships as the official menswear designer of Austin Bold FC, along with Bold FC General Manager Roberto Silva.

Austin Bold FC has 2020 memberships now available, as they gear up for their new season starting March 7th! Learn more about tickets and the team by going to www.austinboldfc.com.

League of Rebels creates beautifully tailored suits and accessories. Learn more about appointments for fittings at www.leagueofrebels.com, or stop by and see what the shop is about in the 2nd street district. You can also give them a call at (512) 721-9903 for more information.