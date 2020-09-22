Celebrate National Dog Week With Nulo Pet Food And A “DIY Dog Spaw Day”

It’s National Dog week and Steph partnered with Nulo Pet Food to treat her pups, Jack and Millie to a “DIY Doggie Spaw Day.” Here are some tips on how to pamper your pooch and chill out together.

Step 1: Exercise your pup to get out some of their energy so they can relax and enjoy their “Spaw” day. It’s recommended to go early in the morning or later in the day so the pavement isn’t too hot on your pup’s paws and they aren’t getting over heated in the Texas sun.

Step 2: Hydrate and treat your pup with a Nulo Bone Broth “pupsicle”

Place a Nulo Bone Broth in the freezer. Once frozen, open at the top, push from the bottom, and allow your pup to enjoy! Another fun idea is to freeze the bone broths in ice cube trays and offer the frozen cubes to your pup to hydrate, enjoy, and cool down!

Step 3: Wash & Groom your pup either at home or at a DIY dog wash station. Give your pup some extra love by brushing them before and after their bath for a fresh and shiny coat.

Step 4: Pamper your pooch with a massage and a puppy pedicure. Our pets love massage just as much as we do! Focus on gentle strokes on their head and circular motions on their tired shoulders and legs.

Step 5: Whip up an extra special and nutritious meal for your pup. We used Nulo’s Freeze Dried Raw food and added a Meat topper then paired their meal with “Spaw water” made with Nulo’s new Hydrate product!

Hydrate is Nulo’s innovative water enhancer for dogs. All you have to do is shake, squeeze into your pets’ water, and serve! It not only adds palatability to your dog’s plain water, but also includes B-vitamins, electrolytes, and essential amino acids for optimal hydration – especially during these hot summer months!

You can Learn more about Nulo pet food and where it’s carried by going to Nulo.com, or by following along on social media @NuloPetFood.

To order Nulo’s new Hydrate product go to nulo.com/h2o

Sponsored by Nulo. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.