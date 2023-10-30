The cooler fall days are more comfortable for families to get out and about! Outdoor enthusiast and mom of two, Nina Palmo, joined Studio 512 to talk about her new book, “50 Hikes With Kids: Texas,” co-authored with Wendy Gorton.

What are you offering in this book?

“Every entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read, trustworthy directions, a detailed map kids can navigate on their own, hike length and elevation gain, bathroom access and where to grab a bite to eat nearby. The hikes in this book are especially great for kids because they are all under five miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. I still rate them in the book as easy, medium or challenging, as well as informing parents about the type of hike (out and back, loop, etc.) to expect. There are tips on packing, choosing destinations based on geography or time of year, and more.”

Nina’s picks for hikes in Central Texas:

Chalk Ridge Falls (Belton)

Inks Lake Start Park (Burnet)

Cedar Breaks Park (Georgetown)

“50 Hikes With Kids: Texas” is available from book retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and more. Learn more about Nina’s outdoor life with kids and perspectives on education at @RaisingWildflowerKids on Instagram and Facebook.