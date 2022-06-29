Dr. Viviana Coles joined Steph and Rosie to offer some expert advice on connecting with your partner after baby arrives.
5 Ways Parents Can Connect With Each Other After Baby Arrives:
- 5. Take a walk together as a family (an opportunity to chat about your day)
- 4. Lots of Kisses with no pressure for anything more
- 3. Lend a hand both to help mom out and also to help partner out 😉
- 2. Ask questions! Invite moments to share gratitude AND gripes about parenthood
- 1. Divide and conquer! No need to both suffer through this. Give each other time outs as needed.
Dr. Viviana Coles is also hosting a Luxury Couples Retreat in Mexico. For more information click here.
For more from Dr. Viviana you can check out her website DoctorViviana.com