Dr. Viviana Coles joined Steph and Rosie to offer some expert advice on connecting with your partner after baby arrives.

5 Ways Parents Can Connect With Each Other After Baby Arrives:

5. Take a walk together as a family (an opportunity to chat about your day)

4. Lots of Kisses with no pressure for anything more

3. Lend a hand both to help mom out and also to help partner out 😉

2. Ask questions! Invite moments to share gratitude AND gripes about parenthood

1. Divide and conquer! No need to both suffer through this. Give each other time outs as needed.

Dr. Viviana Coles is also hosting a Luxury Couples Retreat in Mexico. For more information click here.

For more from Dr. Viviana you can check out her website DoctorViviana.com