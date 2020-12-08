5 Texas Wineries’ Offerings In One Great Bundle From Texas Fine Wine

Rosie and Steph are trendy! They're sporting bags from Margo Paige, the brainchild of Margo Fery, who lives here in Austin. She's loved handbags from a young age, but she ran into an issue at a football game a few years ago where she had to leave everything at the door because she didn't have a venue-compliant clear handbag.

Margo got to work, crafting beautiful, sturdy pieces at a great price point that will stand the test of time (and the hubbub of a packed crowd, when people can gather again)!