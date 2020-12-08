5 Texas Wineries’ Offerings In One Great Bundle From Texas Fine Wine

Texas Fine Wine is a group of five Texas wineries, considered to be among the best in the state. For the first time, Texas Fine Wine is offering a 5-bottle bundle for the holidays – five exceptional wines from five different wineries. This is a great deal – instead of going to each of the wineries or ordering online from each of them, you can order this holiday pack to try these five amazing wines. (The deck is stacked with beautiful red wines and one white wine, a Viognier, from Pedernales Cellars!)
Bending Branch Winery in Comfort
Duchman Family Winery in Driftwood
Pedernales Cellars in Stonewall
Spicewood Vineyards in Spicewood
Order by 5 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 9th to get the pack delivered in time for Christmas. The price of this 5-bottle pack is $160+tax (shipping included) and is available for shipping to more than 30 states. Get more details on their website.