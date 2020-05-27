5 Steps To A Stronger Immune System. Plus, Free Coaching For Nurses And Teachers With Wellthy Soul

5 Steps To A Stronger Immune System

Get a daily dose of Vitamin C– foods to try- red peppers, strawberries and leafy greens Try mindfulness meditation– reducing stress is easier said than done, but try to relax. Move your body– studies show that exercise can decrease your risk of getting sick by improving immune regulation. Cut down on alcohol– too much alcohol can make it harder for your body to fight off bacteria and viruses. Sleep more– research shows that those who clock in less than 7 hours a sleep a night are likelier to get sick.

Getting Back To NORMAL Health – And Free Coaching For Nurses And Teachers

THE RESET is a 30-day mind, body, and soul program to help women and men reset their habits. We use whole food nutrition, on-demand fitness videos, self-care strategies we call soul work. The entire program is coached daily for accountability by professional health coached from Wellthy Soul.

The best part of THE RESET… for each purchased program, a nurse or teacher gets the program for FREE!

