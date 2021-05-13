5 Local Favorites For “512 Day” With The Newly-Opened Tiny Grocer On South Congress

There’s a new spot for pantry staples, local favorites and more on South Congress: Tiny Grocer, owned by Steph Steele. Steph spent decades learning what consumers want with her work at Whole Foods, and she stocked Tiny Grocer with items that she has personally tested (and loved). Steph sent over some of her local favorites for “512 Day,” including:

Southold Farm + Cellar 2020 White Wine Blend from the Texas High Plains, called “Don’t Forget to Soar.” This is a great warm-weather wine from Fredericksburg!

Flat Track Coffee’s “Dogspeed” blend, which has chocolate, stone fruit and berries. The roaster and “moto cafe” can be found on Cesar Chavez.

SRSLY Chocolate’s 70% dark “Toasted Sourdough,” which uses heirloom wheat from Barton Springs Mill. There’s a small crunch and a bit of acidity in the bite — a delicious and unique experience for a chocolate bar! SRSLY Chocolate is located up in Taylor.

Small Batch Raw Honey from Two Hives Honey. Studio 512 loves Tara, who is the “BeeEO,” and we work with her a lot — she’s a knowledge powerhouse! She does bee tours and honey tastings out on her ranch, east of Austin. Check her offerings out online.

Steamies Dumplings. Rosie and Patrick had “Chicken and Shittake Mushroom” and “Pork and Cabbage” flavors, respectively, but Steamies also has potsickers and soup dumplings: yum!

Tiny Grocer also has two active counters to check out in the store. The deli counter is lively, with hot sandwiches on offer, like Pastrami and Grilled Cheeses, as well as some healthy salads, like Roasted Cauliflower Rice, Roasted Beets and Pesto Pasta. The coffee window serves people passing by with delicious pastries and vegan Sweet Ritual soft serve ice cream.

To get a peek at their selection, follow Tiny Grocer on Instagram. Tiny Grocer is also doing a grand opening party on Memorial Day weekend: it’s Saturday, May 29th in the back parking lot behind their business. They are inviting some of their favorite local vendors to set up tables, just like a farmer’s market, to show off and sell their products from 2-5 p.m. Make sure you stop by and support local!