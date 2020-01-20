5 Books To Kickstart Your Reading Resolution With Book People

We’ve featured a lot of New Year’s resolutions on the show the past couple of weeks, but what about reading more? Molly Moore of Book People came by the studio with her top picks for 2020!

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Barn 8 by Deb Olin Unferth

2020 marks Book People’s 50th anniversary and they’ll be celebrating all year! If you’re interested in checking them out you can visit them at the location on your screen, by giving them a call at 512-472-5059 or by visiting www.bookpeople.com.