5.12K Run To Brunch With Ooga Booga Waffles

Registration is now open for the 5.12K Run to Brunch presented by Keep Austin Weird, celebrating all that makes Austin, Austin from the city’s unique culture of creativity and innovation to the passionate self-expression of Austinites themselves. The outdoor race, offering both a 5K and 10k option, will culminate at Auditorium Shores with a celebratory post-run brunch showcasing dishes from some of the city’s most popular dining destinations, as well as live music performances, creative brunch cocktails and unique activations for run participants and supporters.

All 5.12K Run to Brunch registrations will raise funds for LIVESTRONG and the fight against cancer. LIVESTRONG improves the lives of people affected by cancer now and is headquartered right here in Austin, TX.

The event will kick-off Sunday morning, September 22, on Riverside Drive at Auditorium Shores with pre-race entertainment. 5K and 10K runners will end in the Finish Line Expo featuring a curated collection of brands who Keep Austin Weird, a host of family-friendly activities, photo opportunities and installations. A brunch bonanza along the shores of Lady Bird Lake will feature small plate brunch dishes from 15 of Austin’s most celebrated chefs and restaurants, as well as a menu of creative brunch cocktails and live local entertainment from Austin’s world-class music community, including Finish Line Expo DJ, Girlfriend ATX, who will be performing throughout the event (7:30AM 12:00PM); opening act Wesley Bray & The Disciples of Joy (9:30AM); and headliner Body Rock ATX, featuring DJ Chorizo Funk & Riders Against the Storm (10:30AM).

Participating restaurants, all of which will compete to create a weird take on Austin’s best brunch dish, include local fan favorites Eberly, Grizzelda’s, Jacoby’s, Juliet Italian Kitchen, Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum Restaurant, Loro, Sway and TRACE; Austin institutions such as Austin’s Pizza, Max’s Wine Dive and Z Tejas; and brunch must-haves including Cover 3, Ooga Booga Waffles and Snooze, an AM Eatery.

For 5.12K Run to Brunch details and updates, visit www.runtobrunch.com.