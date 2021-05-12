5, 1, 2: Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body Has Cardio, Strength & Nutrition Tips For “512 Day”

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body is taking “512 Day” and turning it into an easy-to-remember at-home workout! For both her cardio and strength sets, do 5 exercises, 12 times each, with 3 rounds total. Kim suggests resting between sets, but doing each of the 5 moves back-to-back to get your heart rate up!

CARDIO SET: Jumping Jacks, High Knees, Booty Kickers, Knee Tucks in Plank, Mountain Climbers.

STRENGTH SET: Hammer Curl to Shoulder Press (Biceps/Shoulders), Rows to Tricep Extension (Back/ Triceps), Squat Pulses (Legs), Push-ups (Chest), Abs Move (Core).

NUTRITION: 5 Veggies in 1 day and 2 fruits (5-1-2). Kim says this is what she attempts to eat each day, and this combo fulfills daily adult nutritional guidelines!

Kim’s got a “RunpowHER” program right now. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. Kim says any level of runner can take this course, including beginners!

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody for inspiration.

