4th Of July Takeout Specials

TLC Austin’s Seafood Steamer Buckets

Cook your own crab boil for the holiday weekend, all you need is a cup of water and a stove, and TLC preps the rest! Steamer Buckets feed between 4-9 people and include a variety of Snow Crab, King Crab, Littleneck Clams, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potatoes, and come with your choice of boil seasoning and sauce. Buckets begin at $210. Available for takeout, preorder, or order for same-day pickup online at https://www.toasttab.com/TLC-austin/v3

Chicken Salad Shoppe’s Picnic Baskets

Build-Your-Own Chicken Salad Shoppe picnic basket for two. Choose two sandwiches, sides, chips, 1/2 pound monster cookies, and drinks you would like to enjoy while enjoying the fantastic outdoor parks Austin has to offer. Order here!

Bring the party to your 4th of July celebration! Revelry Kitchen + Bar is offering 12-packs of Jello Shots to go. $20 per 12-pack. Email revelryatx@gmail.com to preorder.

Kids Eat Free At Freebirds

On Independence Day, Kids Eat Free with the purchase of an adult entrée at Freebirds. The offer is valid in-store at all 55 locations across Texas and is limited to one free Weebirds meal with every entrée purchase. Kids can choose any of the satisfying meals on the Weebirds menu.

Stop by this family-owned burger joint for $3 beers all day on Sunday, July 4!

Enjoy July 4th festivities with your pup during the day at Yard Bar’s bar and dog park. Yard Bar will be open from 12-7 p.m. and will be featuring $2 Busch Light drafts, $4 domestic canned beer, and frozen watermelon margaritas for the holiday.

