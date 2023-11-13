The 4th Annual Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive is happening November 15th-December 15th, 2023. Katy Rankin, Marketing Director of Ally Medical Emergency Room and KXAN’s own Rich Segal are Health & Wellness Committee Co-Chairs at the Austin LGBT Chamber, and they joined Studio 512 to talk more about the drive.

Can you tell us about Austin LGBT Chamber’s Toy Drive?

“The Austin LGBT Chamber’s Health & Wellness Committee is committed to impacting the health and wellness of our communities, and for the fourth consecutive year, we’ll be holding our annual Holiday Toy Drive.

“Each year, we come together to seek toys, clothing, and shoes donations for disadvantaged children in the Austin area. Our goal is spread a little more holiday joy by partnering with Chamber Members to donate toys to children in need in the Austin area.

“This year, we’re partnering with Chamber Members, local non-profits, and City Parks, and donations will be distributed to children at a community non-profit called LifeWorks. LifeWorks offers support and resources to youth and young families experiencing homelessness in the areas of housing, counseling, education, and workforce.”

How can local Austinites get involved to help the cause?

There are two main ways you can help support our efforts:

Donate new and unwrapped toys, shoes, and clothing for children, ages infant to teen. Spread the word! Tell your friends, family, and coworkers about this incredible opportunity to serve your community.

What kind of toys should donors consider giving?

“Personal and clothing items are always needed for every child at any age. Blankets and diapers for babies, toy trucks and baby dolls for toddlers, action figures, Barbie dolls, and sports gear for elementary-aged children are just a handful of ideas.

“Don’t forget the teenagers who are often overlooked in toy drive donations! Board games, gift certificates, and footwear are just a few gifts that are great for this age. You can find a full list of gift ideas on Austin LGBT Chamber’s website.“

Where do donors drop off the toys?

“Ally Medical’s Central Austin, Round Rock, and South Austin facilities serve as drop-off locations. Signature Care facilities, UFCU, Mir Senior Care, Nolan Transportation Group and Baylor, Scott & White Hospice in Round Rock are also designated drop-off spots. You can find location information for South, Central and North Austin drop-offs on the Chamber’s website.“

Why did Ally Medical choose to get involved with the Austin LGBT Chamber?

“Since Ally Medical first opened, our mission has always been to serve our community beyond the walls of our ER, and to genuinely be the best ally that we can be. It’ why we put it in our name!

“One of the first things we did was join the LGBT Chamber to help make sure that the community knew that our doors are open to anyone and everyone that needs help. And over the past few years, we are so excited to see how our partnership has grown — from helping to make this event a success to being able to serve as Co-Chairs of the Health and Wellness Committee, we love being a chamber member, and we hope to bring some big smiles to children’s faces this holiday season.”

The 4th Annual Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive is happening November 15th-December 15th, 2023, which is the drop-off deadline. Get more info and toy ideas at AustinLGBTChamber.com. Please do not wrap toys and donations; parents of the families served will get the opportunity to come choose a toy that would suit their child best.

Ally Medical is open 24/7 and has five locations serving the Austin area, including two in Houston. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @AllyMedical. Learn more at AllyMedical.com.

